$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. 3,196,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

