Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,341. The stock has a market cap of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

