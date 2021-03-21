STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.73 ($43.21).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

STM stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.88 ($36.33). The company had a trading volume of 4,801,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

