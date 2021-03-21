Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.40 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $99.40 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

