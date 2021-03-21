TravelNote (TVNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,357.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. TravelNote has a total market cap of $23,526.51 and approximately $2,357.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 34% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00141528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00699695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

