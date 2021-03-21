$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 3,443,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.