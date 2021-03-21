Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

