ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $342,369.31 and $9.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

