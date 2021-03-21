Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Covetrus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Covetrus by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

