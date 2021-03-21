YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $1.06 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

