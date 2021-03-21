Cashaa (CAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $92.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars.

