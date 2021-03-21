Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200,430.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $200,430.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

