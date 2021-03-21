Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $686.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $686.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 15,583,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,216,709. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

