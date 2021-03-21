Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.