Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.