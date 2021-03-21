Idle (IDLE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $383,370.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00022677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $383,370.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00063927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00697220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,105 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

