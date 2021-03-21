Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $12,324.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,443.24 or 0.99962333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00383201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00289089 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.76 or 0.00700878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,666,524 coins and its circulating supply is 10,157,133 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

