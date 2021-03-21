Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,754.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,703.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,519. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,078.02 and a 12 month high of C$1,789.63. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,659.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,585.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

