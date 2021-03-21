Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,768,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

