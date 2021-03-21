Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. 649,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $9,212,846 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

