Lobstex Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $786,867.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,564,078 coins and its circulating supply is 21,564,066 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

