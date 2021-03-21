Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a PE ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

