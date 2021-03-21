Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Insulet posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $9.03 on Friday, hitting $261.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,736. Insulet has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

