Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $69.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.27 million to $255.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.98 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $259.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 246,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.