Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $69.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.27 million to $255.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.98 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $259.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 246,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

