Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 959,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.