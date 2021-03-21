-$1.82 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($2.55). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,754.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

A number of analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,667,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

