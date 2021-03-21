Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 133.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $420,719.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lunyr is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

