Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.80. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 368,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,571. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

