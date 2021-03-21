Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $176.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $17,332,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,944,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

