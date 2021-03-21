Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 7,564,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

