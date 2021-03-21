Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Cap of $20.02 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,128.88 or 0.01947965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $14,811.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

