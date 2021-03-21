Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Reaches $12.51 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 86.3% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00019505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $1.08 million worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,789,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,860 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

