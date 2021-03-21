Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,534,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,091. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.