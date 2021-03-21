Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $420.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.60 million and the lowest is $382.80 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $483.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

