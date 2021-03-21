Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $45.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $40.69 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $182.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 347,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,603. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,398 shares of company stock worth $363,904 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

