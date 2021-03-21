Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post sales of $12.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.68 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $44.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $58.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

FBIO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 905,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

