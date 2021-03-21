CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.01 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.39 or 0.00341612 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,042.55 or 0.99942906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.