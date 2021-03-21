ECOMI Market Capitalization Hits $1.92 Billion (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $54.85 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 120.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

