Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $95.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $371.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 331,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,593. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

