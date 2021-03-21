Analysts Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Metacrine.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. 74,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

