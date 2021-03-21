$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,317. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

