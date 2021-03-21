Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $19.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $24.83 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $82.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.39 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 28,228,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,467,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.