Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

