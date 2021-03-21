Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. 2,839,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.