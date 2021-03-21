Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $45.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDS-A. Cowen raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS-A traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,357 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.