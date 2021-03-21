Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Target Price at $89.80

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.