Essentia Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 161.6% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,497,427 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.