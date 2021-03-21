Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $8.77 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Velas has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $228.50 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.