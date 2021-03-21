Zen Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

