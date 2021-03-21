Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.