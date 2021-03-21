Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. 6,552,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,638. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

